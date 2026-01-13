The San Francisco 49ers advanced in the NFC playoffs on Sunday, but the win over the Philadelphia Eagles came with a crushing cost. Star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the 23-19 Wild Card victory, an injury that ended his postseason and casts serious doubt over his availability for much, if not all, of next season.

On Monday, Kittle addressed fans and teammates with an emotional Instagram post that captured both the heartbreak and resilience that define his career.

“Football sucks sometimes. But I love it,” Kittle wrote on Instagram. “I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken, but I've felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I'll be good. Thank you. We aren't done yet! Also, when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you're in a special place. Cheers, all my love.”

The post came after 49ers owner Jed York personally visited Kittle in the locker room following the injury, a gesture that clearly meant a great deal to the veteran tight end. According to reports, York later honored Kittle’s request by having a bottle of tequila delivered to the locker room, underscoring the close-knit culture within the organization.

Kittle was injured on a routine play that quickly turned ominous. After securing a short 6-yard reception, he attempted to turn upfield before being tackled. As contact was made, Kittle’s right leg gave out, and he immediately grabbed the back of his lower leg. He was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game, a moment that visibly stunned teammates and quieted the celebration of a playoff win.

Despite the severity, Kittle showed his trademark leadership even in pain, applauding his teammates as they continued the fight. He later missed the on-field celebration following Brock Purdy’s late go-ahead touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey that officially eliminated the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kittle’s absence looms large. He played just 11 games this season after battling hamstring and ankle injuries, yet remained a central piece of San Francisco’s offense as both a blocker and receiver. Now, the 49ers head to face the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC Divisional Round without one of their emotional and physical leaders.