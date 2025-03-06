Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers released star pass rusher Joey Bosa, which immediately made him a free agent. One of the first teams that fans linked to the star was the San Francisco 49ers, who also employ his younger brother Nick Bosa.

Recently, Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk confirmed that the 49ers' are on Bosa's radar, but that they aren't the only team that has interest in the veteran's services.

“Bosa has already been linked to his younger brother’s team, the 49ers,” reported Florio. “But Joey can go wherever he wants. He can take less and chase a ring. He can take whatever it takes to play with Nick. Or Joey can take top dollar from the highest bidder and hope for the best.”

Florio also reported that there are “early indications that there could be a “frenzy” for the five-time Pro Bowler’s services.”

Could Joey Bosa team up with his brother?

The Bosa brothers have established themselves as one of the best pass rushing family lines in the history of the NFL, with the Watt brothers also probably having something to say about that.

Joey Bosa is no longer the player he was during his prime years during the late 2010s, and he does have a considerable injury history that will likely give some teams pause before committing a large contract to him.

However, when healthy, he remains one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL, and the 49ers could certainly use some help in that department after a rough 2024-25 season.

After coming off of an appearance in Super Bowl 58, the 49ers failed to even make the playoffs this past year, some of which can be attributed to injuries and some of which was due to general regression around the roster.

San Francisco has already made some eye-opening moves this offseason, including most notably sending Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in a high profile trade.

If the 49ers were able to retain Joey Bosa's services, their defense would be given an immediate boost and perhaps take some of the pressure off of Nick Bosa to be a superstar on every play.