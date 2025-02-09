The San Francisco 49ers 2024 campaign did not go according to plan, as they were decimated by injuries and ended up missing out on the postseason. The team has some big questions to answer this offseason, with arguably the biggest of the bunch being a potential contract extension for star quarterback Brock Purdy. If you ask Fred Warner, he fully believes Purdy is the quarterback for the Niners moving forward.

Purdy's ascent to superstardom helped the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl last season, and while things didn't go according to plan for San Fran this season, many of their struggles were out of his control. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Purdy is in line for a massive pay raise, and Warner is convinced that San Francisco has their quarterback of the future in the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“If you truly watch the tape and you watch all the other elite quarterbacks in this league, there’s a common thread amongst all of them: The fact that they’re able to process the game at such a high level, able to create plays with their feet, and make the high-level throws up and down the field. Brock Purdy does all these things,” Warner said, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“And he was in the MVP conversation a year ago—let’s not forget that he took us to a Super Bowl and he gave us the lead before, obviously, Patrick Mahomes and them took it away from us. Everybody out there, if you have any questions about Brock Purdy, I’m here to tell you — I’m not biased, I know ball — he’s the guy.”

Fred Warner is fully in Brock Purdy's corner ahead of 49ers contract talks

Even with the aforementioned injuries to the team, and the fact that he missed two games himself, Purdy still threw for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. Assuming the Niners don't get decimated by injuries last year, they should be able to develop some more consistency on both sides of the ball, which would allow Purdy to get into a rhythm like he did in 2023.

There isn't much doubt as to whether Purdy will get paid, but rather how much he will get paid. Warner doesn't think that this is something that the Niners front office should grapple with, and that they should simply give him what he wants. These sorts of negotiations are almost never that straightforward, though, and it will be worth keeping tabs on these talks as they progress throughout the offseason.