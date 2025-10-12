In a clash for NFC supremacy against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday's contest on the road shorthanded. With 23 players currently nursing injuries, the 49ers would need all hands on deck to defeat the Buccaneers. Unfortunately for the visitors, their vaunted defense sustained another big blow. Midway through the first quarter, star linebacker Fred Warner has left the game with a gruesome ankle injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Fred Warner was carted off in an air cast. Foot was turned sideways. 🙏

“Fred Warner was carted off in an air cast,” reported Schultz. “Foot was turned sideways. 🙏”

Losing Warner is a massive blow for the 49ers' defense. The 28-year-old is the latest in a long line of excellent San Francisco linebackers. Since being drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft, Warner has become one of the league's best defenders. He's the on-field play caller for the Niners' defense. Down multiple contributors already, the visitors now face an even tougher time in stopping an explosive Buccaneers offense led by MVP candidate Baker Mayfield. How long will Warner be out for, and can San Francisco survive without the Pro Bowler at the heart of its defense?

49ers look to defeat Buccaneers, climb to the top of NFC at 5-1

With Warner now off the field, the 49ers are down their second defensive cornerstone. Edge rusher Nick Bosa was lost for the season during Week 3's 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The pass rusher is also among the NFL's best at his position, and his ACL tear will keep him off the field until next year. Warner's injury is certainly a gruesome one, as players on both sides of the field paid respect to Warner. That included Mayfield, as X user FleaFlickerrFootball posted the Bucs quarterback praying for Warner after the injury occurred.

Baker Mayfield praying for Fred Warner after a gruesome injury

“Baker Mayfield praying for Fred Warner after a gruesome injury,” posted the football personality.

At the moment, the 49ers defense has held firm since Warner went down midway through the opening quarter. They held the Buccaneers' offense scoreless for ten minutes of game time before Mayfield led a breakthrough drive. Right now, the Niners are down 14-10. Yet, there's plenty of time for a comeback. Can San Francisco pull off their fifth win of the season? If so, a spot at the top of the NFC mountaintop could await them.