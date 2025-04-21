George Kittle might be enjoying his NFL offseason, but the San Francisco 49ers tight end is still grabbing headlines—this time for stealing the show at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Always ready for the spotlight, Kittle brought his signature energy and larger-than-life personality to WWE’s biggest event, reminding everyone why he remains one of the most captivating figures in all of sports.

History was made at WrestleMania 41. In the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, John Cena stunned the crowd by defeating Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Among the sea of shocked faces, George Kittle’s reaction stood out—he looked absolutely stunned, mouth agape and eyes wide, when the camera caught him in the crowd. It was the kind of genuine, over-the-top moment that only Kittle could deliver.

George Kittle's reaction is frying me 💀#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TL2mwD1rdI — VP (@titletownforty) April 21, 2025

The 49ers tight end was among a crowd of stars at Allegiant Stadium, but he earlier grabbed the spotlight when cameras caught him in peak Kittle form—slamming back a beer with championship-level flair. Wearing a “Main Event Jey Uso YEET” shirt, Kittle embraced the WrestleMania chaos with full-throttle energy.

George Kittle's showmanship in WrestleMania

ESPN’s Pat McAfee summed it up in a now-viral tweet: “TAKING A BEER TO THE FACE.” The crowd roared, and social media lit up in response.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..@GKITTLE46 TAKING A BEER TO THE FACE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/erHJIN8IdX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2025

This night wasn’t a casual outing for Kittle—it was a dream scenario that brought together his love for WWE and his flair for high-octane entertainment. Planted ringside next to iconic music producer Rick Rubin, Kittle reveled in the chaos, especially when his friend Jey Uso took down Gunther—“The Ring General”—to seize the World Heavyweight Championship. Anyone who knows Kittle’s passion for pro wrestling wouldn’t have been surprised to see him front and center.

While Kittle’s been turning heads in Las Vegas, his sights remain locked on returning to top form when football kicks back off. Despite the 49ers missing the playoffs, he delivered another high-level season in 2024—racking up 78 catches, 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns. His on-field impact has never been in doubt, but what stands out even more is the mindset he’s bringing into the upcoming season.

With the NFL Draft on the horizon and plenty of offseason left, Kittle and the 49ers have an opportunity to reset and strengthen their roster. If San Francisco secures the right talent, the team could position itself for a strong playoff campaign. Until then, Kittle keeps the spotlight firmly on him—whether he’s breaking tackles or stealing scenes with his animated presence.