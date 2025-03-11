San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle and veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk are close friends, but they are no longer going to be playing on the same team, as the 49ers have decided to make Juszczyk an NFL free agency casualty. San Francisco cut Juszczyk, leaving him now looking for a new team to play for. That decision has also left his friend feeling down.

Upon learning of Juszczyk's fate in San Francisco, Kittle shared a two-emoji post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday: “💔🧃”

Kittle did not need actual words to let everyone know how he truly felt about Juszczyk's departure from San Francisco. The combination of the heatbreak and juice box emojis says it all. Of course, the juice box refers to Juszczyk, who is also known for his “Juice” nickname.

In addition, the six-time Pro Bowl tight end shared a throwback photo of him with Juszczyk via Instagram Stories.

George Kittle reacts to the #49ers release of FB Kyle Juszczyk 💔 pic.twitter.com/lC6Fjiwwcx — Alex Tran (@nineralex) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Juszczyk, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro, started his career in the NFL when he was taken in the fourth round (130th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL draft.

He played for the AFC North division team for four seasons before signing a four-year deal worth $21 million with the 49ers in 2017. It was the same year that San Francisco selected Kittle in the fifth round as the 146th pick in the draft. Because Kittle has not suited up for a team besides the 49ers since he entered the pros, he doesn't know exactly yet the feeling of playing an NFL season without Juszczyk as a teammate.

Even Kittle's and Juszczyk's wives are close friends, as the two are often seen together during 49ers games and even off the field.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and it's not uncommon to see that side of the league trumping over personal relationships by anyone who exists and operates within the boundaries of pro football. Of course, that is not to say that Kittle and Juszczyk can no longer be friends or hang out with each other. Plus, there is always the possibility that they could reunite one day on the field as teammates again.