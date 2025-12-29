On Sunday evening, the San Francisco 49ers picked up a massive 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience, keeping their hopes for the number one seed in the NFC alive heading into the final week of the season. This was a monster game from Brock Purdy, who overcame an early interception to finish the game with over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, delivering several clutch throws in the fourth quarter to help San Francisco seal the win.

After the game, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall spoke on how Purdy's confidence is continuing to grow.

“He’s getting more and more swagger,” Pearsall said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “His dances are getting longer and longer.”

Pearsall also spoke on the help he's gotten from some of the veteran players in the 49ers locker room this year.

“I lean on guys like George (Kittle) and Christian (McCaffrey) to help push through and get ready to play,” Pearsall said. “Those guys are just two of the great players and leaders we have in this locker room, and that hits you the first time you walk in after you’re drafted or sign here. We have something special here … and it’s big reason we are 12-4 despite all the adversity.”

Kittle was not in the lineup for the 49ers on Sunday night due to injury, but San Francisco was still able to put up video game numbers against a solid Chicago defense. Robert Saleh and company will certainly want to tweak some things about their own defense heading into this week, as the Bears also found similar levels of success on that end of the field, but for now, the 49ers can relish in what was a huge victory over a potential playoff opponent down the line.

Now, the 49ers are faced with a “winner take all” game this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, with the winner earning the number one seed in the NFC. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.