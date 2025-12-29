The San Francisco 49ers gave their fans an late Christmas present on Sunday. San Francisco delivered a signature win on Sunday Night football, defeating Chicago 42-38 in an overtime thriller. The 49ers put a stop to an epic streak of comeback wins by the Bears despite their banged up defense.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised his defense for stopping the Bears, who have authored multiple fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

“They stepped it up huge, man,” Shanahan said, “I mean, the Bears have had more fourth quarter comebacks, I think, than anyone in the history of the NFL. … I know there’s a lot we can clean up from the whole game. Probably made too many mistakes, but to get it done … They’re at their best when their best was needed, and to stop them on that last drive was huge.”

The Bears managed six fourth-quarter comebacks this season before Sunday's brutal defeat. And the 49ers stopped that streak in epic fashion.

Chicago had the ball just two yards from the end zone on the final play of the game. San Francisco forced an incomplete pass that ended the game and officially eliminated Chicago from contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Sunday's game was truly a back-and-forth matchup. It was the first game in NFL regular-season game to have ties at 7-7, 14-14, 21-21, 28-28, and 35-35 per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The reason why it was back and forth was because neither defense played a complete game. Both teams combined for 936 total yards of offense, highlighting that neither defense was fully capable of imposing their will.

But the 49ers deserve credit for making some crucial stops against the Bears. Especially considering they are down Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Mykel Williams, and a host of other defensive starters.

San Francisco is 12-4 heading into a huge Week 18 matchup against Seattle at 13-3. The winner of that game will win the No. 1 seed in the NFC and win the NFC West division title. It could be the game of the season considering the huge stakes for both teams.

49ers vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday January 3rd.