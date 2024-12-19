The San Francisco 49ers have failed to live up to expectations throughout the 2024 season. San Francisco is 6-8 heading into Week 16 and sits at the bottom of the NFC West division standings. The 49ers have practically no chance of making the playoffs in the NFC, which would be a first since the 2020 season. To make matters worse, they may be without another running back in Week 16.

49ers running back Isaac Guerendo is unlikely to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him off the field this week.

The 49ers have had some awful injury luck at the running back position this season. San Fran has already lost Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, and Elijah Mitchell to season-ending injuries.

The 49ers rank towards the top of the NFL in many rushing statistics. Unfortunately, it does not seem like that will hold in Week 16.

San Francisco finishes the season with three games against Miami, Detroit, and Arizona. Then it will be on to what should be an eventful offseason.

49ers legend Steve Young honest take on Brock Purdy contract dilemma

Brock Purdy may be the most fascinating part of the offseason for San Francisco.

The young quarterback is almost through his rookie contract and is due a huge payday. Purdy's market value has boomed up to $50 or $60 million per season.

49ers legend Steve Young spoke honestly about the dilemma his former team is in right now with Purdy.

“Out of the huddle, that’s his superpower, call a play, run it, and then matriculate down the field and then throw it into the end zone, or run it into the end zone,” Young said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. “So in many ways in the game today, you’d say I want to make sure I have plenty of help for Brock Purdy, plenty of help for Jared Goff, plenty of help for Kirk Cousins, and I need money to do that.”

When pressed on whether the 49ers should extend Purdy, Young explained more about the dilemma.

“Look, I think that Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are going to suffer for a long time because they paid him a number that now in many ways takes from the ability to go build teams to go help you for the very thing that you need,” Young continued. “So that’s the dilemma because everyone loves Brock, loves his game, and loves his efficiency and leadership and everything else, but we got to make sure we have the money to put the people with him to go win it.”

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers approach the upcoming offseason. Brock Purdy seems to be the first domino that will fall, one way or another.