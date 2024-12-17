The NFC playoff picture is becoming much clearer with Week 15 now in the books. One of the biggest surprises is the Los Angeles Rams, a team once thought to be out of contention, now taking over the NFC West division, after their low-scoring win over the San Francisco 49ers. Their resurgence has vaulted them into the No. 4 seed.

The Rams are just one piece of the puzzle, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers further solidified their hold on the NFC South in Week 15, securing the No. 3 seed for now, after manhandling the Los Angeles Chargers.

At the top of the NFC, the Detroit Lions suffered their first loss since Week 2, falling to the Buffalo Bills at home. Despite the setback, the Lions remain the conference's top seed. Behind them, the often turbulent, yet extremely talented, Philadelphia Eagles, who took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

That’s just a glimpse of how the NFC playoff race is shaping up. Let’s dive into the top 10 teams in the hunt.

1. Detroit Lions (12-2, 1st in NFC North)

Dan Campbell's questionable onside kick call was the defining moment of the Lions' first loss since Week 2 against the Bills. However, the bigger concern for Detroit might be the toll injuries have taken on the team as the season progresses. The Lions are losing key defensive pieces at an alarming rate, and now running back David Montgomery is sidelined indefinitely with an MCL tear.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2, 1st in NFC East)

The battle for Pennsylvania hadn’t been this intense since election season, but the Eagles emerged victorious, holding onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Jalen Hurts delivered a standout performance, silencing critics, with three touchdowns, leading Philadelphia to their 10th straight win.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6, 1st in NFC South)

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield–who set a career-high passing touchdowns in a single season with 29–are hitting their stride, winning four straight and creating some separation from the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. Tampa Bay delivered a dominant performance against the Chargers, cruising to a convincing 40-17 victory. The Bucs have caught fire at just the right time.

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6, 1st in NFC West)

The Rams have quietly climbed their way back to the top of the NFC West, winning three straight and seven of their last nine games. In Week 15, it was against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, essentially booting them from the NFC playoff picture. Just weeks ago, Los Angeles sat as far back as the 10th seed. Now, they’re in control but face a challenging finish. After a road trip to face the Jets next weekend, the Rams will close the season with two division matchups against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2, 2nd in NFC North)

The Vikings have now clinched a postseason berth after throttling the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, winning seven straight. Minnesota is also now in a tie with the Lions for the NFC North title.

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4, 3rd in NFC North)

Outside of their loss to the Lions last week, the Packers have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games. Green Bay’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring at least 30 points in each of their last four outings, including in their win over the Seahawks in Week 15. Now holding the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, the Packers could be a dangerous team come postseason.

7. Washington Commanders (9-5, 2nd in NFC East)

The Commanders went into New Orleans and narrowly avoided an upset against the Saints. If not for the Saints' decision to go for a two-point conversion and the win, Washington could have taken a significant hit in the NFC playoff race. For now, the Commanders hold onto the No. 7 seed.

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6, 2nd in NFC West)

The Seahawks appeared poised to take a commanding lead in the NFC West after winning four straight. However, with the Rams surging and a Week 15 loss to the Packers, Seattle has gone from potentially hosting a playoff game last week to being the first team out in this week's seeding.

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-7, 2nd in NFC South)

In an absolutely ugly win, the Falcons survived against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Kirk Cousins once again looked shaky, at best, throwing yet another interception, meaning the offense once again suffered. Atlanta is still on the outside looking, though they hold a tiebreaker advantage over the Cardinals.

10. Arizona Cardinals (7-7, 3rd in NFC West)

The Cardinals aren’t out of the NFC playoff picture just yet. After losing three straight, they desperately needed a win in Week 15, and a trip to New England provided just that. Arizona convincingly beat the Patriots 30-17. The Cardinals now face a wide range of possibilities: they could win the division, secure a Wild Card spot, or miss the playoffs entirely.