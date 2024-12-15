Just one year removed from an MVP caliber season in which he threw for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns while also leading the league with a 113.0 passer rating, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has come back down to earth in 2024. Despite the struggles in comparison to last year and a surprising 6-8 record that has San Francisco on the brink of missing out on the postseason, it appears as if the 49ers are still committed to helping Mr. Irrelevant become Mr. Contract Extension.

On Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the 49ers are “firmly committed to Brock Purdy as their long-term quarterback,” and that the offseason will be spent trying to assure that the two sides can come to an agreement on a deal.

“I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason, backing up the message they’ve consistently sent: ‘Purdy is our quarterback,'” Russini says.

However, just because John Lynch and the 49ers have a desire to keep Brock Purdy under contract for the foreseeable future, it doesn't mean negotiations will necessarily run smoothly. San Francisco is in a tight financial spot and the quarterback market is booming, so that makes retaining Purdy, who could command a deal that would pay him over $50 million per year, even trickier.

“How much will they pay him,” Russini pondered. “Extending Purdy is definitely doable, but it will require some savvy salary cap moves and maybe a few roster adjustments in 2025.”

The 49ers have entertained the idea of trading both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in the past. With a pair of cheaper 2024 draft picks in the fold — Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing — and Jauan Jennings having something of a breakout year, the 49ers could potentially revisit the idea of trading either Aiyuk or Samuel.

In addition to Purdy, Russini reports that the 49ers have also remained steady in their commitment to head coach Kyle Shanahan, despite their being whispers that the two sides could go their separate ways after the 2024 season. Shanahan has been in San Francisco since 2017, and has accumulated a 70-59 record while leading the 49ers to a pair of Super Bowl appearances. His 70 wins are 4th-most in franchise history, trailing only George Seifert (98), Bill Walsh (92), and Buck Shaw (71).