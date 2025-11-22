At 7-4 the San Francisco 49ers remain in the division race despite playing in the highly competitive NFC West. The team appeared poised for a postseason push with injury returns providing an infusion of talent for the stretch run. However, San Francisco’s offense is unlikely to get a boost from the return of Brandon Aiyuk. In fact, the 49ers’ top wideout may have already played his last game for San Francisco.

The veteran receiver has yet to make his 2025 debut for the team. And now it appears the 49ers and Aiyuk are headed for a split. San Francisco recently voided the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026, per Michael Silver and Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The move signals the organization’s intention to cut ties with the talented receiver.

Has Brandon Aiyuk played his last game for the 49ers?

The 49ers have become increasingly frustrated with Aiyuk’s absence from the team, according to The Athletic’s report. The organization believes the former first-round pick failed to live up to obligations laid out in his contract by choosing not to participate in team activities.

The mounting tension led to the 49ers’ decision to void money in Aiyuk’s deal. The wideout was set to earn an option bonus of $24.935 million next season, as well as a $1.215 base salary and per game roster bonuses worth up to $12.85 million.

Interestingly, Aiyuk reportedly chose not to fight the move or file a grievance, according to The Athletic. The decision will help ensure his release at the end of the 2025 campaign. A resolution both sides appear to desire.

Despite signing the wideout to a four-year, $120 million extension in 2024, there has already been talk of moving on from Aiyuk through a trade.

Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 last year. He has yet to resume practicing since the devastating injury and the 49ers have no timetable for his return. Now it appears fans may have seen the last of Aiyuk in a 49ers uniform.

San Francisco has managed to stay in the playoff hunt despite being decimated by injuries this season. Brock Purdy made his long-awaited return to the field in Week 11, leading the banged up squad to a 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.