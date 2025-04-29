The San Francisco 49ers let George Kittle know how much the franchise values him by signing the veteran tight end to a massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.

Kittle's new deal will keep him in the Niners fold through the 2019 NFL campaign, and signifies a bigger chance of him finishing his pro career with San Francisco.

Niners general manager John Lynch waxed poetic about the six-time Pro Bowler following the completion of the contract.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about,” said Lynch of Kittle (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN).

Lynch further praised Kittle for his evolution into an elite 49ers player through the years.

“We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today. George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

Kittle, who will be 32 years old in October, also secured $40 million in guaranteed money from the extension.

Selected in the fifth round (146th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft by the 49ers, Kittle had a decent rookie campaign, catching two touchdowns and recording 515 receiving yards on 43 receptions and 63 targets through 15 games (seven starts). Kittle made a big leap the following year, as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod in the 2018 campaign, where he racked up 1,377 receiving yards, five touchdowns on 88 catches and 136 targets. He has also been a Pro Bowler in each of the last six seasons while recording at least 1,020 receiving yards in each of the last two years.

Given that trend, the 49ers can still expect Kittle to be a top-tier tight end in 2025, as San Francisco hopes to bounce back from a frustrating 2024 campaign in which the team missed the boat to the NFL playoffs and finished last in the NFC West division standings with just a 6-11 record — a season after making it to the Super Bowl.