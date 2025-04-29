The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of retooling their roster. San Francisco added a ton of talent during the 2025 NFL Draft and is now working on extensions for a few start players, including QB Brock Purdy. The 49ers locked up one of their franchise players just days after the conclusion of the draft.

The 49ers have extended tight end George Kittle on a four-year deal worth $76.4 million. It includes $40 million total guaranteed, including $35 million at signing.

Oddly enough, the deal was announced by Bussin' With The Boys.

Kittle wanted to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with his extension. He did just that, barely surpassing Trey McBride's $76 million contract from the beginning of April.

The 49ers and Kittle were reportedly “far apart” in their negotiations as recently as last week. Thankfully, they were able to get a deal done.

 