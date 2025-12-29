As the San Francisco 49ers won against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, 42-38, it was another great outing from star quarterback Brock Purdy with five touchdowns in two straight games, though achieved in different ways. With 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall saying Purdy's “swagger” is reaching new levels, other wideout Jauan Jennings would react to another great outing from the quarterback.

Though Purdy threw for five touchdowns in Dec. 22's win over the Indianapolis Colts, the statline looked a bit different against Chicago, though it still had the same winning impact. He would throw for 303 yards to go along with three touchdowns and a pick, but also rushed for 28 yards and two scores.

When Jennings, who recorded two catches for 42 yards and one of the scores, was asked about his thoughts on Purdy recording another five-touchdown night, he channeled his inner DJ Khaled with his famous catchphrases.

“Again, again, AGAIN? DJ Khaled, again? We the biggest,” Jennings said, via 95.7 The Game. “You know what I'm saying? That’s Brock, though. Yeah, I don’t expect nothing less,” Jennings said.

“I don't know. It's hard to see anything different. Football is football to me,” Jennings continued what was different from Purdy in the win over the Bears. “Brock played great. We made plays. Put in the touchdown, put in the box.”

49ers' Jauan Jennings on the final touchdown from Brock Purdy

While the 49ers put a halt to the Bears and the team's impressive run at making comebacks this season, it was helped by the final touchdown of the game, with Jennings being a major part. With just under 2:30 left to play in the fourth quarter on a second-and-10, Purdy would find Jennings in stride in the middle of the field as the receiver made a move to get free for what was the go-ahead touchdown.

“Awesome. Extraordinary. Great pass. And I was just like get to the house,” Jennings said.

San Francisco is now at 12-4 with a chance to win the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference against the 13-3 Seattle Seahawks in a Week 18 clash.