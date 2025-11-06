San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's weekly injury status continues to be an ongoing mystery. Although the team continues to win without him, a Los Angeles Rams consultant revealed how Purdy could return to the field in 2025.

Dr. Kenneth Jung, a foot and ankle surgeon in Los Angeles, broke down Purdy's injury to the San Francisco Chronicle. Jung said that Purdy can play through his turf toe injury with a brace after the natural healing process rebuilds some of the tissue in his foot.

“You can do things to stabilize turf toe,” Jung said. “But you still have to allow some of the healing of the tissue to occur so you're not relying so much on these external devices or modifications for support. You're trying to allow some of that healing to take place so some of his natural tissue is absorbing some of the burden while these devices are providing support as well. That combination is going to allow him to get back out there.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently said that Purdy will likely not return to 100 percent in 2025. The admission is disappointing for fans to hear, but not surprising, considering how long he has been out.

Purdy suffered the injury during San Francisco's 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The nagging ailment has limited him to just two games in 2025 with no end in sight.

49ers continue to win despite Brock Purdy injury

Purdy's injury has yet to slow the 49ers down due to Mac Jones' surprising career resurgence. San Francisco is 6-3 after beating the lowly New York Giants in Week 9.

Jones has led the 49ers to overcome multiple injuries. The team just got George Kittle back from injured reserve and continues to play without Ricky Pearsall, while losing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the year. Their laundry list of injuries all came while Brandon Aiyuk continues to rehab a torn ACL and MCL.

The 49ers' 6-3 record is sixth in the NFC, but is only third in the NFC West. They remain a half-game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks, despite beating both teams.

San Francisco and Los Angeles rematch in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium, where the Rams have won the last two meetings.