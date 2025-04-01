The San Francisco 49ers have endured quite a bit of roster turnover early on this offseason, and they may not be done just yet. After he endured an ugly 2024 campaign, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team plans on bringing in some competition for kicker Jake Moody by signing a player in free agency after the 2025 NFL draft takes place.

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, Moody enjoyed a strong rookie campaign with the Niners, making 21 of his 25 field goal attempts, while leading the league by making 60 of his 61 extra point attempts. He took a big step back in 2024, though, hitting just 24 of his 34 field goal attempts, leading to Shanahan deciding that they need to bring in some competition for him ahead of the 2025 season.

“The 49ers plan to bring in a veteran kicker after the draft to compete with Jake Moody, coach Kyle Shanahan said,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers set to reevaluate Jake Moody, kicker position

The 49ers had to feel good about Moody after his strong rookie campaign, but he did not look nearly as good in 2024, as San Francisco fell apart in all three phases of the game. Moody did suffer a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss three games during the season, so there's a chance that could have been an underlying cause for his struggles, but Shanahan isn't taking any chances.

Considering how San Francisco invested a third-round pick in Moody, they aren't going to give up on him just yet, as he will clearly have the inside track to win the kicker job over whoever the team brings into town. But just a year after it seemed like the Niners had their kicker of the future, Moody's job isn't exactly secure, and this will be an interesting position battle to watch as training camp unfolds.