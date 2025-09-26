A 3-0 start for the San Francisco 49ers has been a nail-biting one at times. However, the 49ers have eked out each of their victories, including a one-point 16-15 win over division rival Arizona in Week 3's home opener. Now, the Niners will look to go to 4-0 with this coming Sunday's matchup versus the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of their Week 4 tilt, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan shared with team beat reporter David Lombardi the status of star edge rusher Nick Bosa. According to Lombardi on X, formerly Twitter, Shanahan heard that Bosa's ACL surgery “went great.”

“Nick Bosa underwent surgery to repair his ACL today, and Kyle Shanahan said he heard it ‘went great,'” posted Lombardi.

While Bosa won't be back until 2026, this is still good news for both the Niners and their stud edge rusher. As long as Bosa's rehab goes according to plan, he should be back in time for training camp next summer. For now, though, Shanahan's focus is on starting 4-0 with a win over the Jaguars Sunday. Should the 49ers win, they will maintain their spot at the top of the NFC West. Is San Francisco back in Lombardi Trophy contention after a lost 2024 season?

49ers look to reclaim spot at top of NFC West in 2025

Injuries, ineffectiveness, and regression all doomed the 49ers in 2024. It was clear that the focus of Shanahan and his team was to get back to where many believed they would be before last season: contending for the Super Bowl once again. Coming into 2025, many expected the Niners to climb back towards the top of the NFC. Three weeks into the season, not only do they lead the West, but they are also one of six undefeated teams left after three weeks.

Losing Bosa does sting, as he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Although trade scenarios are flying around as to how the 49ers could replace him, it's possible that Shanahan and GM John Lynch don't find the right trade partner. In any case, San Francisco will look to any means necessary to figure out how to replace what Bosa can bring them. Will the 49ers maintain their undefeated start with a win over visiting Jacksonville on Sunday? Or will the loss of Bosa prove to be one injury too many?