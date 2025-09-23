The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 so far this season. While being undefeated is great, doing so has cost the team some of its biggest names early in the year. Brock Purdy and George Kittle suffered injuries that have kept them out since Week 1. However, they are on their way back to the lineup. Unfortunately for star defensive end Nick Bosa, his 2025-26 season is over thanks to a torn ACL.

Bosa was the face of a much-improved defense in San Francisco. The 49ers brought back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to help their defense return to its former glory. Through three weeks, he has done his job very well. San Francisco has allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL at 16.3 points per contest. However, that number is in jeopardy after Bosa's injury.

Heading into the season, a lot of responsibility sat on Bosa's shoulder. The defensive end was enthusiastic about reuniting with Saleh and revitalizing the 49ers' defense. After his injury, there are a lot of questions about whether or not the San Francisco defense can survive without him. Saleh and Co. will find out quickly, facing three straight opponents with winning records.

If the 49ers decide to turn to the trade market for answers, there are plenty of potential options. Teams around the NFL have gotten off to slow starts, putting their stars front and center in rumors and speculation. San Francisco has a good chance to win its division and go on a deep playoff run, making them a desperate team eager to make a deal for a big name.

Saleh's defensive scheme is one of the best in the NFL. Here is who the 49ers should target to fill Bosa's shoes.

New York Giants DE Brian Burns

The trade that sent Burns to the New York Giants was a big deal when it happened. As an individual, he is one of the best in the NFL at rushing the passer. He is not as overwhelming as Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons, but he is as skilled as both of them. Unfortunately for him, he is in a situation where his team is not ready to make the most of his talent this season.

The Giants are winless on the season after dropping a game to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. New York is more concerned about who its starting quarterback is than the defensive side of the ball. However, the Giants' schedule does not get any easier and it could be time for the front office to throw in the towel. If they do, there are very few players who are not on the trade block.

New York picked Abdul Carter in the first round of the NFL Draft. While his talent has earned him a spot on the field, the depth of talent on the Giants' front line has him playing as a backup. The 49ers could take Burns off their hands, clearing the way for the rookie to get meaningful reps. The trade could be a win-win, even if San Francisco benefits more so in the short-term.

Miami Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb

Chubb is another young star involved in a big trade early in his career. On many levels, he and Burns are in the same boat when it comes to their situation. However, he provides the 49ers with an option that costs much less and carries much less weight than Burns does. Additionally, the Dolphins appear ready to implode from the inside out in the early part of the regular season.

Despite an admirable effort from Miami against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Dolphins are winless. Mike McDaniel's future in Miami is in question as the team tries to figure out its future. If the front office decides to punt on the 2025-26 season, two names immediately become prime trade candidates. Tyreek Hill and Chubb are the two players who could give the team the best return.

San Francisco thrived because of Bosa's dominance off the edge. However, he is so successful because of how well-rounded the defensive line is. If Chubb joined the 49ers, he could benefit from receiving less attention from the opposition on a weekly basis. The defensive end tried to speak Miami's turnaround into existence, even if he was lying. Now, he might not be part of it.

Cincinnati Bengals DE Joseph Ossai

Ossai is far from the spotlight in Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson's future with the Bengals is in question, even after receiving a re-structured contract this offseason. With Bosa out for the season, the 49ers would love to replace him with a player of equal or greater talent. While Ossai does not reach that level, he is a player who could be just as effective with his chance in the spotlight.

Hendrickson is an easy target for San Francisco in a potential deal. However, the Bengals will want a lot in exchange for one of the best pass rushers the NFL has to offer. If the 49ers do not want to pay a premium for Bosa's replacement, Ossai is a great candidate. The 25-year-old already has a sack under his belt this season and has a track record of durability in his career.

Cameron Jordan and other older defensive ends are on San Francisco's radar. However, Saleh and the front office need to consider every side of a potential trade. Ossai gives the team a player who can help now and grow alongside Bosa. Regardless of what direction the front office decides to go, it needs to do so quickly to save what is a promising start to the regular.