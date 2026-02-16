The Super Bowl is over, and that means every NFL team is now thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft. After the Niners lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round, there is some work to do. 49ers' fans are looking to the NFL Draft. Now, it's time to bring you the 49ers' mock draft of who they will use with their first-round pick. Experts are making mock drafts for all teams, and it's time to look at what they believe the Niners will do.

The 49ers have the 27th pick in the NFL Draft after losing to the Seahawks in the playoffs. Notably, that would allow them to find talent that can help, but might not be the most explosive players in the NFL Draft. At the moment, the 49ers have several needs. They could target the offensive line, the defensive line, the wide receivers, or the tight ends, all positions of need.

Note: This includes both 2026 NFL Mock Drafts released or updated after the Divisional Round of the playoffs and two after the Super Bowl

Caleb Lomu, Utah

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Trent Williams is the 49ers' best offensive lineman, but he is only getting older. Ultimately, that means the Niners eventually have to replace him. After somehow drafting just one offensive lineman last season, the 49ers will need to do more than that. Kiper believes the Niners take Caleb Lomu to fulfill that need.

Lomu thrives in pass-protection and run blocking, and that is something the 49ers sorely need, especially after the Seahawks dismantled them. Williams will be 38 years old this summer and could potentially retire soon. With the Hawks winning the Super Bowl on the basis of their explosive defense, it's important that the Niners rebuild their offensive line, and that starts with Lomu. The only thing that might negate this is the fact that the Niners have not drafted an offensive tackle in the first round since 2018, when they took Mike McGlinchey. Kyle Shanahan does not normally focus on the offensive line early.

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL

The Niners saw another position of need when George Kittle tore his achillies, meaning the Niners need a tight end. Because of that, Daniel Jeremiah believes the Niners will take Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon. His stock is high, and many believe he could go higher in the draft. Sadiq has great speed and can be a great blocker, which Shanahan values.

Considering that Kittle could miss the entire regular season, the Niners could break two birds with one stone. By drafting Sadiq, they get a good playmaker who can also block well when it's time to run the football.

Article Continues Below

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Field Yates, ESPN

The 49ers also need wide receivers. Jauan Jennings is unlikely to return. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk likely does not return, and that leaves Ricky Pearsall as the only reliable wide receiver on the team.

KC Concepcion fits the bill of what Shanahan likes in a receiver. He is fast and can make something out of nothing. Concepcion tallied 25 touchdowns over three seasons. Moreover, he was also effective as a punt returner, with two touchdowns. Yes, the 49ers have plenty of other needs, but wide receiver has all-of-a-sudden become a major need.

Denzel Boston, Washington

Josh Edwards, CBS

Josh Edwards also believes the 49ers will take a receiver. However, he chose someone else. His choice is Denzel Boston. Significantly, he is not the typical “Shanahan receiver” but has a similar style to Michael Pittman and even Jennings.

Boston is tall, standing at 6'4. This enables him to compete with 50/50 balls, which the Niners need. His contested-catch ability is valuable, and that makes him appealing. Boston can be effective in fades and back-shoulder throws. His versatility makes him an ideal pick for the 49ers, especially as they attempt to rebuild their wide receiving core.