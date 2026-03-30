Kyle Shanahan is taking a protective stance towards his former assistants as he navigates a high-stakes offseason in San Francisco. Amid the ongoing drama surrounding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the head coach recently shared his perspective on the team's future.

Following the high-profile signing of Mike Evans, many speculate that Aiyuk's time with the team may be coming to an end, and Shanahan expressed that the team hopes to receive something of value in return for Aiyuk, but stressed that they are in no rush to make a decision, preferring to wait for the right offer.

Shanahan's defense of his personnel extends beyond the active roster to his coaching tree, and as reported by Ari Meirov on X, Shanahan gave a strong endorsement of Robert Saleh after he was hired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

And his comments seemed to cast a shadow over Saleh's previous tenure with the Jets, as he stated that Saleh is one of the better coaches in the league and deserved the opportunity to be a head coach after receiving what Shanahan described as a raw deal during his first stint.

By highlighting that Saleh is now in a favorable position, Shanahan made his feelings clear about how his former defensive coordinator's initial head coaching job was handled.

However, Shanahan’s mood shifted to blunt frustration when discussing the NFL's international expansion as the 49ers are scheduled to open the 2026 season against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, a trip that involves a challenging 19-hour time difference.

Shanahan offered a candid reaction during the owners' meetings, acknowledging that while he understands the league's global ambitions, the logistical challenges are significant, and with the 49ers projected to travel over 38,100 miles this season, potentially breaking an NFL record, the prospect of crossing the Pacific for a regular-season game has the head coach more focused on the physical toll it may take rather than the international showcase itself.