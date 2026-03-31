Robert Saleh poached numerous coaches and players to join him after accepting the head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans. One of the names that many were surprised to find out who didn't come along to Tennessee with Saleh was San Francisco 49ers' new linebackers coach KJ Wright. Saleh reveals why that was the case.

The 47-year-old head coach claimed that Wright was considered “off limits” when it came to acquiring people for his coaching staff, according to Nick Wagoner 0f ESPN. Saleh believes Wright is a fast-rising coach in the NFL and will be a defensive coordinator soon enough.

“Asked Robert Saleh whether he attempted to poach new 49ers LB coach KJ Wright for his staff in Tennessee,” reported Wagoner. “‘It was an understanding from the beginning,' Saleh said. ‘Off limits.' Saleh sees Wright rising fast.

“[Wright is] going to be a coordinator really quick,” claimed Saleh. “I could see him easily progressing the way DeMeco [Ryans] did. He's got the same mindset. He's got the same respect from his players. KJ's going to be really good.”

KJ Wright, who turns 37 in the summer, is a former NFL linebacker. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons before playing his final year in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021-22 campaign. During his playing days, Wright served as a solid starter for Seattle, playing an integral part in the club's 2014 Super Bowl win.

The 49ers hired Wright as a defensive quality control coach in 2024. He was promoted to linebackers coach after the 2025-26 season. Robert Saleh certainly believes KJ Wright will continue advancing his coaching career in the league.