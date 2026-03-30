While the San Francisco 49ers are making progress with Trent Williams, they weren’t able to get all of their needs settled from free agency. And here are three sleeper prospects for them to target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The top needs are edge rusher, offensive line, and safety. If the 49ers hit all of three of those in the draft and the picks pan out decently, this could be another Super Bowl season.

Of course, with the 49ers, you always have to hedge your bets on whether they beat the injury bug.

DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

This would be a Day 2 sleeper pick as Stukes will likely fall off of a few teams’ radar. But the 49ers shouldn’t hesitate because of his versatility, according to ESPN.

“Stukes primarily played at nickel corner last season, but there's belief among multiple scouts I've talked to that he could be a free safety in the NFL,” Jordan Reid wrote. “His range and tackling ability would both be pluses in San Francisco's secondary.”

In fact, it makes a lot of sense to move him to the back end. Based on his skill set, that’s likely where he belongs. He’s not a typical cover corner, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Stukes is not going to be the guy you line up on the boundary in press-man and ask to mirror Amon-Ra St. Brown on a five-yard option route,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “That is not his game, and any defensive coordinator who tries to force that round peg into a square hole is going to be disappointed.

“Where Stukes thrives, and where his NFL future lives, is as a zone-based nickel defender in a scheme that lets him play with his eyes on the quarterback and read route combinations from depth. Think Cover 3 or split-safety looks where he can sit in the slot, wall off intermediate crossers, and use his vision to jump throwing lanes.”

The way the 49ers play defense, Stukes could be an excellent scheme fit. And that’s why he’s worth an elevated pick.

G Bill Schrauth, Notre Dame

The 49ers could strengthen their inside offensive line if they hit on a late-round pick like Schrauth. He’s 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds and could develop into something more than a backup.

It’s the dirty-work attitude that gives him a shot, according to NFL.com.

“Schrauth is a two-year starter and team captain with the proper demeanor for ‘tough guy' work inside,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s tight in his lowers, creating leverage disadvantages and a lack of body control. He needs to play with quicker hands, but has good pop when he lands.

“His strong hands aid in sustaining run blocks and controlling pass rushers. His intangibles carry value but could be a bit diminished by concerns about his durability.”

Yes, there are obvious concerns. But late in the draft is more about finding intangibles instead of holding your nose about the flaws.

Edge Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Some teams are simply going to whiff on this guy, and their loss could be the 49ers' gain. Reiger has NFL abilities, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“After spending a lot of time with Reiger's film, the conviction here is that this is a legitimate NFL edge rusher,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “But with some clear guardrails on his projection.

“The pass rush ability is real. His first step and closing burst are uncommon, and the inside spin move is already a weapon. When he's operating as a designated rusher on third down, working off the ball in a two-point stance, he can collapse the pocket in a hurry.”

However, will he hold up physically? That’s the thing that pushes him down the draft board.

“At 250 pounds, he's going to struggle early in his career to handle the point of attack on early downs,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “NFL offensive lines will target him in the run game, and until he adds mass, teams will need to protect him schematically.

“The frame is maxed out at a low weight, and there's a real question about whether he can add 15-20 pounds without losing the burst that makes him special.”

But there’s enough ability here to take a chance. Some teams may be willing to jump ahead of the fifth-round projection. And the 49ers may be that team.