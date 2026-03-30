The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the teams in the league that dealt with a slew of injuries over the past few years. There was a recent theory that the reason for the injuries was that Levi's Stadium was near an electrical substation, which has been there since 1989. The thing is that the 49ers have played at the stadium since 2014 and have used the practice facility near the substation.

General manager John Lynch recently shared that the team had a scientist come to the facility to see if the substation was really the reason for their recent injuries.

“We did hire an independent scientist. He basically said it was a big nothing burger. We’re safe. We’re in a safe place to work,” Lynch said. “That was important to us, not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it because it's our players' wellness. It's not only our players' wellness, it's coaches, it's staff, all that. And it's encouraging.”

Though the 49ers had a solid season and made the playoffs last year, they still had some injuries to their key players, such as Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and others.

It's good news that some other force is causing the 49ers to suffer a lot of injuries, but there still needs to be something done about the number of injuries they've had.

If the 49ers were fully healthy for most of last season, it would have been interesting to see how good they could have been. Most of the players returned from injury, but players such as Kittle, Warner, and Bosa did not return.

Warner tried to return during the playoffs, but was ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round.