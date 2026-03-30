The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy offseason following their run to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs this last year. The headlining move for the 49ers was the recent signing of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans in free agency, as the team looks to provide more downfield weapons for quarterback Brock Purdy.

To many, the Evans signing further signaled that Brandon Aiyuk's time with San Francisco will likely be coming to an end, but as of yet, nothing official has materialized on that front.

Recently, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the possibility of an Aiyuk trade amid what has been a years-long saga between the two sides.

“49ers HC Kyle Shahanan said the team hopes the team can get something in return for WR Brandon Aiyuk. He said he's not sure when that might take place,” reported NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“I know we're in no rush to do that,” said Shanahan.

Aiyuk hasn't played a game since the 2024 season, having torn his ACL midway through that campaign, and missing the entirety of the 2025 season as a result. Mixed into the proceedings have been contract stalemates, trade talks, and reports that the 49ers might look to release Aiyuk earlier this offseason.

However, evidently, San Francisco still believes there may be a market for the talented wideout, so it would make sense, in theory, for them to hold out and see what kind of return package they might be able to get for the disgruntled star.

Either way, it doesn't seem that Aiyuk is figuring into the 49ers' long term plans on the field moving forward, as evidenced by their splashy signing of Evans in free agency, as well as Shanahan's comments.