While the San Francisco 49ers have seen the Commanders waiting in the wings, Kyle Shanahan has held out hope for Brandon Aiyuk. Also, the 49ers’ owner left the door open for a return of the standout receiver, according to a post on X by David Lombardi.

“Owner Jed York did not discount the possibility of Brandon Aiyuk playing again for the 49ers. ‘BA is a very talented guy, would love to bring him back into the fold. And if not, I think he's a valuable asset other people would want. … I think anything's possible. … Guys like Mike [Evans] and Christian [Kirk] are legit veteran people. That's a room that can absorb somebody that has had a tough go with our franchise for the last year or so.’ ”

The 28-year-old Aiyuk is a five-year veteran. He missed all of the 2025 season because of injury. But he holds value from his standout 2023 season, where he totaled 1,342 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

Could WR Brandon Aiyuk remain with 49ers?

The 49ers have refrained from releasing Aiyuk. They are still hoping to find a willing trade partner. But Aiyuk’s recent past probably makes that unlikely unless the 49ers basically give him away for a very low draft pick.

Shanahan said the team isn’t in a rush to move Aiyuk, according to USA Today.

“I don't have a date for it, but I know eventually it'll resolve itself. Hopefully that we could get something for it. I know we're in no rush to do that. It's, ‘You got to do what's right for the Niners.' You know, you're not trying to hook up any other team as fast as you possibly can. Hopefully, that we can get something for that, and that'll take care of itself.”

It’s still hard to imagine Aiyuk returning to play for the 49ers. He hasn’t played since the middle of the 2024 season. And the 49ers eventually voided all of Aiyuk’s 2026 guaranteed money in his contract. They placed the receiver on the reserve/left squad list in December.