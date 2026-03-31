Despite having one of the largest fan bases in the NFL, Kyle Shanahan believes the Los Angeles Rams are worried about getting embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers on their home field. Shanahan views the Rams' scheduling their game in Australia as proof of his opinion and wants the league to “do him right” by scheduling the rematch in Mexico.

Shanahan says he “knows for a fact” that the Rams wanted to play his 49ers in Australia to avoid having SoFi Stadium be taken over by a divisional rival. He believes the only right move is for the NFL to schedule San Francisco's game in another country as well, to even the travel schedule.

“I know for a fact [the Rams pushed for Australia],” Shanahan said on NBC Sports. “Hopefully, the league will do right and let us play the Rams in Mexico since we got to go out of the country twice. They requested us, [so] I'm requesting them in Mexico. Not that it gives us an advantage, but it's just fair to make them go out of the country twice, too.”

Shanahan doubled down on his take by saying he understands why the Rams would not like to play the 49ers at home.

“I get that, that would suck to have to do silent cadence and to have our home game at their stadium. So I get their ambitions.”

Spicy! #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he knows for a fact the #Rams lobbied to play them in Australia because 49ers fans take over SoFi Stadium. Shanahan wants the NFL, in return, to send the Rams to Mexico later in the year when the 49ers have a game there. “I’m requesting them… pic.twitter.com/RCxPQYWdAl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2026

The 49ers and Rams have refueled their heated rivalry in the last decade, with Sean McVay and Shanahan reigniting the flame. Both teams view themselves as Super Bowl LXI contenders and are not willing to give the other an inch, especially competing in the same division as the defending champions.