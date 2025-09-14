The San Francisco 49ers took home a hard-fought 26-21 road victory in Week 2 over the New Orleans Saints. The NFC West squad won the game despite missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy and superstar tight end George Kittle. After the game, backup QB Mac Jones and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey reacted to getting the W.

“Faithful, again gritty!” McCaffrey said directly to fans in a social media video. “Great win. You guys showed out, man. Felt like a home game. Love you guys.”

Gritty gets the job done 💪 pic.twitter.com/mu2Zioqt7t — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones also delivered a message to fans while walking off he field. Go Niners!”

“What's up, everybody? Mac Jones here. Just got a dub. Can't wait to do it again next week.”

The 49ers move to 2-0 on the season with the Week 2 win over the Saints. Jones played well, filling in for Purdy, who may be out at least one more week. The former New England Patriots first-round pick was 26-of-39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

As for McCaffrey, he was his normal dynamic self, rushing for 55 yards on 13 carries and catching six balls for 52 yards and a touchdown.

This win was huge for the 49ers, putting them at the top of the NFC West alongside the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams and possibly 2-0 Arizona Cardinals, who are up 27-3 on the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter.

Next up for the 49ers are those Cardinals, who travel to Levi's Stadium next Sunday. This could be a huge battle of undefeated teams, and the winner will get a major leg up in the NFC West race.