When the San Francisco 49ers confirmed quarterback Brock Purdy would be sidelined with a turf toe injury, they initially ruled him out for two to five weeks. However, a positive week of practice has the team optimistic that its captain could potentially return sooner than initially anticipated.

Since ruling Purdy out, the 49ers have been pleased with his progression in practice. San Francisco does not expect him back in Week 3, but it is starting to feel that his absence will not be as long as it feared, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers are not optimistic Brock Purdy will return from his turf toe injury for a Week 3 matchup vs. Arizona, but it's not out of the question and he has improved,” Schefter tweeted.

Schefter added that a 49ers source told him that a Week 3 return “would be tight,” but the team did not expect him to do as well in Week 2 practice as he did. A Week 4 return against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a more realistic target date.

Despite noting that he could be out for up to five weeks, the 49ers did not place Purdy on injured reserve after Week 1, a move they did make with George Kittle. That made a quick return possible, and it also had fans feeling optimistic.

49ers turning to Mac Jones with Brock Purdy injury

Until Purdy returns, the 49ers will turn to former first-round pick Mac Jones, whom they signed in the offseason. San Francisco also elevated Adrian Martinez from its practice squad to back him up in Week 2.

Despite flaming out with the New England Patriots, Jones still started seven games in 2024. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars for nearly half the season while Trevor Lawrence dealt with injuries, but led the team to a subpar 2-5 record. The Jaguars opted not to re-sign him in free agency, allowing the 49ers to add him to their quarterback room.

It is only Week 2, but the 49ers are already giving fans a nasty case of Déjà vu with what has already become yet another injury-plagued season. Trent Williams and Jauan Jennings join Purdy and Kittle on the injury report and are both questionable to face the New Orleans Saints, while Brandon Aiyuk has yet to make his season debut.