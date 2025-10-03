The San Francisco 49ers got a huge win on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco won 26-23 in an overtime thriller against Los Angeles. Now the 49ers sit atop the NFC West and look in control of the division. Kyle Shanahan is probably saying “I told you so” somewhere after the big win.

49ers QB Mac Jones explained that Shanahan was mad that San Francisco were such heavy underdogs headed into Thursday Night Football.

“I don't really pay attention too much to it. I don't really do social media that much, but Kyle came up to me and he was pissed about it,” Jones said after the game, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “He's like, dude, I can't believe they moved us to underdogs again or like more (of underdogs) or whatever. And I'm like, I don't know what that means really. Like yeah, let's go kill them. So he was pissed about it. I was like, yeah, I'm pissed too.”

The Rams were favored at -8.5 in the betting markets before the game.

It is easy to understand why the betting markets took a conservative approach with the 49ers.

San Francisco is decimated with offensive injuries, missing starting QB Brock Purdy and a host of other playmakers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles had played well in all four games leading up to Thursday Night Football.

But the 49ers cruised to victory thanks an incredibly performance from their backup quarterback.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gushes over Mac Jones' great game on TNF

Mac Jones played the game of his life against a tough Rams defense on Thursday.

Jones finished 33-of-49 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp from the opening drive and made the most of a tough situation, drive after drive.

Shanahan gushed about how well his backup played after the game.

“It was really impressive. He played his a** off, man. It was unbelievable in the first half,” Shanahan declared. “Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and paddled through it. Protected the ball, going against that defense and throwing the ball that many times, and not having to turn over and protect him like he did. I can't say enough good things about Mac.”

San Francisco will be in good hands at quarterback if Brock Purdy needs another week to recover.

Next up for the 49ers is a road game against the Buccaneers in Week 6.