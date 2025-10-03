The San Francisco 49ers suffered a huge blow to their campaign after it was revealed that star quarterback Brock Purdy will be sidelined for an extended period after reaggravating his turf toe injury.

It was confirmed by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to NFL insider Ian Rapoport when asked about Purdy's status prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

“He reaggravated it. He's week to week. Don’t know how it will heal,” said Shanahan, as quoted by Rapoport.

Kyle Shanahan, on Brock Purdy: "He reaggrevated it. He's week to week. Don't know how it will heal."

The 25-year-old Purdy suffered the turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned in Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that's when the terrible setback happened. They also lost the game, 26-21.

Purdy went 22-of-38 for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Rapoport, in an interview on NFL on Prime, added that the one-time Pro Bowler wasn't even close to suiting up against the Rams.

“(He) basically got hit the same way (against the Jaguars). Remember, he was dealing with that turf toe injury, came in, reported soreness, had an MRI, and the MRI revealed an aggravation of that turf toe. Not major, major, but out tonight,” said Rapoport.

It's a gut-punch for Purdy, who's considered the heart and soul of the 49ers. They are looking to bounce back after failing to advance to the playoffs last year, but their mission just got tougher without the talented signal-caller.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones started in place of Purdy on Thursday and helped the 49ers escape the Rams in overtime, 26-23.

The 27-year-old Jones went 33-of-49 for 342 yards—the second highest of his career—and two touchdowns.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, meanwhile, provided the game-winning field goal from 41 yards before the 49ers stopped running back Kyren Williams on fourth down to salvage the win and improve to 4-1.

San Francisco will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 12.