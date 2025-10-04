In one of the more surreal stories to surface during the NFL season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones reportedly witnessed a dead body the morning of his team's 23-20 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Jones made the discovery while standing on his hotel balcony in Marina del Rey on the day of the game. He reportedly told teammates that he saw what appeared to be a floating body in the water. Authorities were alerted, and as the 49ers boarded buses later that afternoon, players reportedly saw investigators and a coroner’s van responding to the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Friday that the incident remains under investigation.

Despite the shocking start to his day, Jones went on to lead the 49ers to a crucial divisional victory. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, guiding San Francisco to a 4-1 record and first place in the NFC West.

Russini noted that Jones was dealing with more than just the emotional weight of the incident. The veteran quarterback reportedly experienced cramps in both his legs and arms, vomited, and required three bananas to rehydrate during the game. He also played through a sore knee. Yet none of it affected his composure in the pocket.

Jones’ performance stood out not only because of the circumstances leading up to the game but also because of the 49ers’ depleted roster. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy remains sidelined with a turf toe injury. Tight end George Kittle is on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings all missed the game due to injuries. Defensive end Nick Bosa is also out for the season with a torn ACL.

The win marked Jones’ third straight as a starter for San Francisco. Since taking over under center, he has thrown for 905 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while completing 66.7% of his passes. Thursday night’s victory added another layer to his growing comfort in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system.

The performance also reignited discussion around the 49ers’ 2021 NFL Draft decisions. Jones was heavily rumored to be San Francisco’s preferred choice when the team traded up to the No. 3 overall pick, though they ultimately selected Trey Lance. Now, nearly five years later, Jones is producing results in a 49ers uniform.

While Shanahan and the organization have remained committed to Purdy as the starter when healthy, Jones’ recent stretch has reinforced his value as a capable and poised backup. His ability to lead the team through adversity — both personal and on the field — has drawn attention across the league.

The 49ers will look to carry their momentum into Week 6 when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.