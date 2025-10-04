Mac Jones' remarkable performance in the San Francisco 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night garnered praise from a sports analyst.

Jones completed 33 passes out of 49 attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He handled multiple hits from the Rams' defense, pushing through as he helped the 49ers get the huge road win over their division rival.

Marcus Spears reflected on Jones' performance during a Friday appearance on the NFL on ESPN show. He praised the quarterback for his play in the middle of the field, having poise throughout the matchup.

“Mac Jones was so confident in the middle of the field as a quarterback, and that shows poise. You also have to take chances…when guys want to when guys have the ability to throw across the middle of the field, it unlocks a lot about what you can do. Offensively. He was confident. He was poised,” Spears said.

“I thought at some point the Los Angeles Rams would adjust and kind of try to take that away from him and force him outside the numbers. But he was consistent there all night, whether it was Christian McCaffrey, the highlight you showed of Kendrick Bourne, who had a phenomenal game as well. But all of these things kind of played into what Kyle Shanahan wanted from Mac Jones and where he wanted to play against this ram defense.”

“Ultimately, I thought he dominated.” @Mspears96 highlights how Mac Jones’ middle-of-the-field passing game was key to the win over the Rams 👀 pic.twitter.com/jisV8XtLuF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 3, 2025

What lies ahead for Mac Jones, 49ers

It's clear that Mac Jones will hold down the 49ers' offense while Brock Purdy from his nagging injuries. His performance against the Rams is a major example of that.

Jones has taken part in three of the team's five contests, stepping up as the backup in light of Purdy's injuries. He has completed 86 passes out of 129 attempts for 905 yards and six touchdowns and counting.

San Francisco has gone 3-0 in Jones' starts. While it is impressive, it shows the depth of talent the squad has on the offensive side of the ball as they hope to keep making noise in the NFC.

The 49ers will prepare for their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.