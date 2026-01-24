The San Francisco 49ers are currently in a state of transition after the 2025 season, specifically seeking a new defensive coordinator following Robert Saleh's departure to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. NFL legend Richard Sherman has strongly endorsed Cleveland Browns coordinator Jim Schwartz for the vacancy, suggesting that Kyle Shanahan should pursue him aggressively.

Sherman believes that after an internal hire like Nick Sorensen didn't yield the desired results, the franchise needs an established veteran who can maintain a top-tier defensive unit. Schwartz, known for his Wide-9 front and a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, is viewed as a “grand slam” candidate who could stabilize the defense for years to come.

Amidst this search for defensive leadership, the team received a major boost in stability on the offensive side of the ball. 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has removed himself from consideration for head coaching vacancies, per sources reported by Dianna Russini on X.

Although the Raiders and Steelers had requested to interview him for their respective openings, Kubiak has chosen to keep working alongside Kyle Shanahan.

This decision ensures that the 49ers' explosive offensive system will remain intact for the 2026 season, allowing the coaching staff to focus on refining their dominant scheme rather than breaking in a new play-caller.

Beyond the coaching carousel, general manager John Lynch has addressed a peculiar theory regarding the team’s recurring injury problems. A viral internet theory suggested that an electrical substation near Levi's Stadium was emitting harmful electromagnetic fields that softened players' tissues.

While various experts have debunked the idea, noting that non-ionizing radiation does not damage human molecules, Lynch confirmed the organization has looked into the matter. He stated they have reached out to anyone and everyone to see if any relevant studies exist, demonstrating the team's willingness to investigate every possible factor to solve their persistent “rotten luck” with player health.

As Lynch and Shanahan move forward, the combination of staff loyalty and a rigorous search for defensive excellence will define the team's path toward a championship.