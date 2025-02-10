The San Francisco 49ers season didn't end the way anyone wanted, especially quarterback Brock Purdy. As he finished his rookie season, he is eligible for a contract extension. For example, rumors have circulated about Purdy making roughly $55-60 million per year.

Plenty of fans and even teammates have advocated for the former Iowa State quarterback. As a result, 49ers owner Jed York met with Purdy's agent about a potential deal.

“I know we want Brock here for a long, long time, and I believe we will make that work,” York said via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

As mentioned before, some of his teammates have been fully supportive. For example, Fred Warner said that Purdy is ‘the guy' as contract discussions have begun. In Purdy's second season, he threw for 4.280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl and even placed fourth in MVP voting.

This previous season wasn't the desired outcome. He went 6-9 on the season and dealt with a barrage of injuries. Guys like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk sustained injuries, with the latter suffering a torn ACL. As a result, it forced Purdy to play hero ball, and it played into the hands of the defense.

The 49ers want to give Brock Purdy a contract

Support has flown in from everywhere. Fans, teammates, and now the owner. Getting a contract done is a top priority. After all, the quarterback market isn't very vast. For instance, Sam Darnold is the top of the free agents for quarterbacks. He might receive a contract revolving around $30-40 million per season.

Although Purdy is rumored to be offered more, teams will gladly offer that amount. A team like the Tennessee Titans or even the Las Vegas Raiders could use someone like Purdy. His accuracy, chemistry with teammates, and big-game ability are extremely enticing.

Because of that, it could force or speed up San Francisco's ability to give Purdy a lucrative deal. However, giving the estimated $55-60 million could reset the quarterback market but ruin the team financially. It could prevent them from signing more free agents to make the team more well-rounded.

At the end of the day, a contract is likely to happen after York's comments. Meeting with his agent this soon is a positive sign. Considering York saying that they want to make it work, they'll possibly overreach about giving what Purdy wants. If they commit to him, he continue to be the face of the franchise for years to come.