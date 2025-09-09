As the NFL season starts, the San Francisco 49ers deal with many issues in the wide receiver corps. They are dealing with injuries and a suspension in this receiving corps, so they grabbed Kendrick Bourne on a one-year deal worth $5 million to help the depth there. The 49ers are desperate for wide receiver help amid their issues, and bringing Bourne in is a massive help.

Bourne's signing coincided with the 49ers' releasing Robbie Chosen from the practice squad, which allowed everything to work. Jauan Jennings' injury started this domino effect after he hurt his left shoulder this past Sunday in Seattle. Bourne's signing also reunites him with where he began his NFL career in 2017. The decision to release Robbie Chosen made the most sense in making room for him.

NFL Network reporter and insider Tom Pelissero was among the first to report the news, posting to X: “The #49ers released WR Robbie Chosen off the practice squad.”

The move to release Chosen comes one month after the 49ers signed him. Chosen, formerly Robby Anderson, started his NFL career in 2016 after going undrafted in the NFL Draft. He was a solid receiver at Temple, and in the NFL, he has since bounced around from the Jets, the Panthers, the Cardinals, the Dolphins twice, and the 49ers twice.

In his career, Chosen has played 122 games, caught 380 passes, totaled 5,087 yards, and caught 30 touchdowns. However, it seems like his job is at a crossroads in the NFL. He has shown flashes, but his productivity has taken a nosedive. When you look at that fact, the best he could probably do at this point in his career is a spot on a practice squad around the NFL.

The 49ers' early-season headaches at wide receiver involve Brandon Aiyuk's knee injury, Jordan Watkins's ankle sprain, and Demarcus Robinson's suspension. It is also worth noting that tight end George Kittle injured his hamstring in Week 1 and will be out multiple weeks.

Ricky Pearsall is the healthiest receiver on the team and desperately needs help around him for the 49ers' passing game to be successful. They are waiting for some of these players to recover from their injuries.