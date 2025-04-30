The San Francisco 49ers found a swing tackle to help protect Brock Purdy on Tuesday when they signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a two-year extension. AMDG Sports, which represents Humphries, confirmed his deal by posting on X, “Back, healthy and ready to work.”

The 31-year-old Humphries, a 2015 first-round pick and 2021 Pro Bowler, comes to San Francisco with significant experience. The 49ers are going to need every ounce of it to protect Purdy, one of the NFL's most pressured quarterbacks last season. Unfortunately, Humphries also comes with an extensive medical file and a reconstructed knee of his own.

Humphries' signing fills in a gap at a position that is thinning out. Their primary backup left tackle Jaylon Moore decamped for Kansas City. Meanwhile, future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams is 37, breaking down quickly, and can be counted on to miss a handful of games every season at this point in his career. Purdy is protected on the right side by returning tackle Colton McKivitz, a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2020.

Humphries tore his left ACL in 2023 and last season, he was part of a rotation of offensive linemen assigned to protect Patrick Mahomes when he was signed in December. He made his debut during Week 14 of the 2024 season with the Chiefs, but Humphries left early due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return until Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. In total, Humphries played only 92 snaps in two starts. In those two snaps, he surrendered 11 pressures and two sacks. As a result, the Chiefs opted to start guard Joe Thuney at left tackle in the postseason,

The 49ers will be getting a version of Humphries that has another offseason to recuperate from his ACL tear. Humphries spent the first eight seasons of his career as an Arizona Cardinal. The 49ers are hoping that another year distancing Humphries from his torn ACL may be enough to return him to his Pro Bowl form.