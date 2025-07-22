The San Francisco 49ers are starting training camp soon, and there is some uncertainty surrounding the health of their wide receiver room. Taking that into account, the 49ers have gone on to add some depth at the skill position, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“49ers are signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown after a tryout on Monday. Gives them a little depth at a time with plenty of questions in that room,” Wagoner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

St. Brown has bounced around on certain teams for the past few years, with his last stop being with the New Orleans Saints. He should bring some much-needed help to the 49ers' receiver room, as no one knows how long Brandon Aiyuk will be sidelined after tearing his ACL last season.

“San Francisco GM John Lynch told reporters today that 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk currently is ‘not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline' to return from the knee injury suffered last season,” Schefter wrote.

As of now, the receivers that the 49ers know for certain that will be healthy going into the training camp is Jauan Jennings and Greg Kittle. Ricky Pearsall is currently on the PUP list, but the expectation is for him to be taken off the list sometime early in camp.

The 49ers will have to answer a lot of questions on offense this season after not performing to their standard last year. Many are hoping that Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy throughout the season and bounce back. With Deebo Samuel Sr. gone to the Washington Commanders, someone will have to step up in the receiver room to make up for his production.

Brock Purdy will also be in the spotlight after signing his max extension this offseason, and some want to see if he can live up to the contract.