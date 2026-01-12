Shortly after he suffered an Achilles injury, WWE Superstar Bayley sent San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle an encouraging message on social media.

She took to social media to post an old picture of her with Kittle. They are both flexing in the picture, and Bayley captioned the post with, “MY DAWG [praying hands emoji].”

Bayley, who is currently on Europe for WWE's ongoing tour, was keeping a keen eye on her favorite NFL team's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

George Kittle's devastating injury came during 49ers' game against the Eagles

Kittle's playoff run came to an abrupt end in the second quarter against the Eagles. The 49ers' star tight end went down and was carted off the field with a leg injury.

It was later revealed to be an Achilles injury, which could put his postseason in jeopardy. Fans will have to wait for further updates regarding the tight end.

Before his injury, Kittle had just one catch for six yards. Jake Tonges and fullback Kyle Juszczyk stepped up in his place, combining for five catches for 63 yards.

The 49ers were able to rally late in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles in the Wild Card game. They outscored the defending Super Bowl champions 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

Now, they will visit the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional round of the playoffs. In the regular season, the 49ers and Seahawks split the games, each winning one of their annual encounters.

The Seahawks earned the No.1 seed in the playoffs, meaning they had a bye week. The 49ers will roll into town hot off a win against the Eagles.

In 2025, the NFC West accounted for three of the conference's seven playoff teams. The Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and 49ers all made the playoffs.

The 49ers were the lowest seed of the trio, landing the sixth seed in the playoffs. Both the Rams and Niners won during Wild Card weekend. Now, the Rams will play the Chicago Bears in the Divisional round.