The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with injuries as the season is set to begin, and they added another one to the list recently with Christian McCaffrey, as he had a calf issue. Last season, McCaffrey dealt with an Achilles injury that had him miss most of the beginning of the season, and the 49ers would not want to deal with that same situation this time around.

Luckily, it sounds like McCaffrey will be ready to play against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“They hope and believe it's not going to be a repeat of last year. He was a big participant in the walkthrough on Saturday, and right now, McCaffrey is trending toward playing for the 49ers,” Rapoport said on X, formerly Twitter.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in Brazil and he’s still undergoing tests. But the hope is he can return with a brace; Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey was a big part of walk-through on Saturday, a sign he’s trending to go. pic.twitter.com/kVRG9wxI0U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2025

Just a few hours later, it was confirmed that McCaffrey would be ready to go, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a calf issue, will play today vs. the Seahawks. ‘He’s good to go,' said one source,” Schefter wrote on X.

McCaffrey has been one of the better running backs in the league for some time, but the one thing that has always held him back is injuries. When he's on the field, he's a true game changer, but when he's not there, the team is just not the same.

The 49ers definitely want to bounce back from the season they had last year, and the only way that's going to happen is if they have their key players ready to go. For the offense, Brock Purdy will have his usual targets such as McCaffrey and George Kittle, but Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall should be huge contributors his season.

As for the defense, they still have the same group returning, and they should be near the top of the best units this season if they can stay healthy.