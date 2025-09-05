The San Francisco 49ers are slated to kick off their season this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It has been an offseason full of questions for the team by the bay. But for the first time in quite a while, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was not front and center.

Well, so much for that.

McCaffrey was added to the injury report late on Thursday, according to 49ers beat reporter Cam Inman. He was officially listed as limited during the second practice session of the week and is apparently dealing with a calf injury.

What is concerning is that this appears to be a new injury. He was not listed on Wednesday's injury report and practiced in full.

The 49ers traded with the Washington Commanders for running back Brian Robinson Jr. a few weeks ago. That provided depth at the position, knowing what McCaffrey has endured throughout his career.

The do-it-all tailback missed most of the 2024 season with dual Achilles tendinitis. He required a trip overseas to meet a German specialist. Upon his return, he suffered a PCL sprain in his knee. That cost him the last month of the season.

But even prior to 2024, injuries have marred his career.

He missed 10 games in 2021 with ankle and hamstring injuries. The year before, McCaffrey missed 14 games with ankle, thigh, and shoulder injuries. All popped up at different points of the season.

Much of this likely has to do with the wear and tear the veteran has put his body through. Going back to his college days at Stanford, McCaffrey has toted the rock, either as a rusher or a receiver, at an immense rate.

Friday's injury status will be worth monitoring. If he misses practice entirely, there is a very good chance he will not suit up Week 1 against the Seahawks.