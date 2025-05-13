May 13, 2025 at 12:56 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers are looking forward to the ceiling of rookie defensive lineman Mykel Williams. It seems that the fans are as well.

Williams has been progressing through the 49ers' rookie minicamp, showcasing his skillset on the defensive side of the ball. One video from the minicamp went viral on social media, as Fox Sports insider Jordan Schulz reacted to it.

“#49ers 1st-round pick Mykel Williams lowered the boom with no regard for human life,” Schulz said in his tweet.

#49ers 1st-round pick Mykel Williams lowered the boom with no regard for human life. 🫢 (via @hutchdiesel) pic.twitter.com/e1On3ZZSpY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Plenty of fans took time out of their day to react to Williams' highlights in the team's rookie minicamp. Here are some of their reactions.

““Lowered the boom with no regard to human life” needs to be reevaluated lol,” one fan said.

“Ran straight down the middle of a trainer,” another remarked.

“Brother we know u got the strength no need to kill the guy,” a fan stated.

“Some top 10 teams drafted Dline men before this guys yikes,” one commented.

“I voted for this,” a fan said.

What's next for Mykel Williams, 49ers

It is clear that Mykel Williams wants to show the best of his abilities so he can be a major contributor to the 49ers' defense.

The 49ers selected him with the 11th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, following a memorable collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He won two national championships and landed on the All-SEC Second Team twice.

Throughout his entire career with the program, he collected 14.0 sacks, 67 tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles through 40 games. In his final campaign in 2024, he racked up five sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 solo tackles.

The 49ers will look forward to the growth Williams has while he adapts to the professional game. They will also seek for him to be an active contributor in the trenches with his ability to get stops, providing a significant improvement for San Francisco going into the 2025 season.