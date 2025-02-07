The 2025 NFL offseason should have some major roster moves across the league. One name that could be at the center of trade discussions is Deebo Samuel. The versatile wide receiver has been a key figure in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. However, with shifting financial priorities, emerging talent, and evolving team needs, the franchise may be open to moving him. If the 49ers decide to explore trade options, there will be no shortage of teams eager to acquire his unique skill set. Here, we take a look at the three best potential trade destinations for him this offseason.

Deebo Samuel’s 2024 Season with the 49ers

At the conclusion of the 49ers’ season, general manager John Lynch stated that the team had no immediate plans to part ways with Deebo Samuel. However, that doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of a trade. Samuel struggled to maintain consistent production in 2024. The more the team tried to integrate him into the offense, the more their overall efficiency seemed to decline. With other offensive stars stepping up, the 49ers no longer need Samuel to be a primary weapon. This makes his hefty contract a tough pill to swallow. In this scenario, trading him could be a case of addition by subtraction. It would free up cap space and allowing the team to allocate resources elsewhere.

A member of the 2019 NFL Draft class, Samuel hasn’t matched the consistency of fellow draft mate AJ Brown. That said, he still possesses a rare combination of physicality, speed, and versatility. Sure, he hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards since 2021. However, his ability to impact the game as both a receiver and a ball carrier remains valuable. If the 49ers decide to move on, a mid-to-late-round draft pick could be enough to facilitate a trade. Additionally, with the franchise already securing Brandon Aiyuk on a four-year, $120 million contract last offseason, it may be the right time for the 49ers to reshape their offensive approach.

Here we'll try to rank the three best Deebo Samuel trade destinations in 2025 NFL offseason in case he leaves the San Francisco 49ers.

3. Atlanta Falcons

If Deebo Samuel is looking for a chance to be the centerpiece of an offense, few teams provide a better opportunity than the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta's receiving corps remains thin, and Samuel would immediately add a dynamic playmaking element to their attack. He would be an explosive weapon to complement Drake London. Yes, London thrives as a big-bodied, contested-catch specialist in the red zone. Still, Samuel excels at creating separation, gaining yards after the catch, and even contributing in the run game alongside Bijan Robinson.

Samuel’s skill set aligns perfectly with what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looks for in a multi-dimensional receiver. Whether operating out of the slot, running quick screens, or taking handoffs on jet sweeps, Samuel would give the Falcons a level of offensive creativity they haven’t had in years. In Atlanta, he could be a true difference-maker.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance for years. However, their offense has struggled with consistency beyond Josh Allen. After parting ways with Stefon Diggs, the team is still searching for a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Sure, Khalil Shakir has shown flashes. That said, he isn't a game-changing threat, and the Amari Cooper experiment failed to provide the necessary spark. Adding Samuel would immediately address this need. He would give Allen a reliable, high-energy playmaker capable of excelling in both the passing and running game.

Samuel’s ability to play multiple roles would be a perfect fit for Buffalo’s scheme. Yes, Kyle Shanahan’s system has maximized his talents in San Francisco. Still, Samuel’s success is not purely system-dependent. He's a technician who executes at a high level. His explosiveness, physicality, and ability to make plays in tight spaces would bring a new dimension to the Bills’ offense. With defenses already focusing on stopping Allen’s deep ball and scrambling ability, Samuel’s presence underneath and in short-yardage situations would give Buffalo the balance and versatility they’ve been lacking.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Few teams could benefit from Deebo Samuel’s presence more than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh’s offense has been missing a true playmaker outside of George Pickens. As such, Samuel would be the perfect addition to round out their receiving corps. Sure, Pickens is a talented downfield threat. However, the Steelers lack a dependable, high-volume target who can thrive in multiple roles. Samuel’s versatility would allow him to fill several gaps. That's whether as a slot receiver, an outside target, or even as an occasional ball-carrier in an offense that values toughness and physicality.

Samuel’s ability to create offense in unconventional ways would fit well with the Steelers' scheme. They thrive on multiple personnel packages and creative play design. More importantly, Samuel brings a level of veteran leadership that Pittsburgh desperately needs. His playoff experience, work ethic, and consistency would provide much-needed stability to an offense that has lacked direction. Compared to the volatility of Pickens, Samuel’s professionalism ands reliability would be a major asset.

Beyond the passing game, Samuel’s addition would also help solidify Pittsburgh’s rushing attack. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren already in place, the Steelers could utilize Samuel’s unique skill set to add another dimension to their ground game. In an era where balanced offenses are critical, Samuel’s ability to impact the game at all levels makes him an ideal fit for Pittsburgh. With Russell Wilson leading the offense, having a reliable, dynamic weapon like Samuel could be the key to unlocking the Steelers’ full potential in 2025.

Final Thoughts

Deebo Samuel’s potential departure from San Francisco would mark the end of an era for the 49ers. However, it could also be the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both him and a team in need of his unique skill set. Whether he lands with the Steelers, Bills, or Falcons, his next destination will undoubtedly gain a dynamic, all-purpose weapon capable of changing games in an instant.

Each of these teams presents a compelling case—Pittsburgh offers a gritty, physical system where he could be the missing piece in a developing offense, Buffalo provides a legitimate Super Bowl contender that desperately needs a new top target for Josh Allen, and Atlanta gives him the opportunity to be a true focal point in an emerging offense alongside Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson. No matter where he ends up, one thing is certain: Samuel’s combination of versatility, toughness, and explosiveness will make him one of the most impactful acquisitions of the 2025 NFL offseason.