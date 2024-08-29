Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers. After a saga that included trade rumors and sitting out of practices, Aiyuk and the 49ers have finally agreed on a contract extension just before the regular season kicks off.

The deal is for four years, $120 million and will keep Aiyuk in San Francisco for the next five seasons according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported that the four-year, $120 million offer was the same deal that the 49ers had initially extended to Aiyuk on Aug. 10 and that Aiyuk's hold-out did not have any impact on what he ended up accepting.

Aiyuk's contract situation and his future with the 49ers was one of this offseason's biggest storylines. To many, it was already a foregone conclusion that he would be traded, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots each appearing close to a deal at various points in the offseason. Especially after Aiyuk began sitting out practices, and Wednesday's blunt comments from 49ers general manager John Lynch, it seemed difficult to imagine a future where the two sides were able to reconcile.

Despite the tension that had been brewing throughout the entire offseason, Aiyuk and the 49ers were able to find enough common ground and agree on an extension, even if it may have been for less than Aiyuk may have initially wanted.

Aiyuk's extension is consistent with what some of the other top wide receivers around the NFL have gotten this offseason. He joins Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in earning at least $30 million AAV.

What Brandon Aiyuk's return means for the 49ers

Aiyuk is one of the top wide receivers in football. Teaming back up with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, the 49ers will once again have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Last season, the best of the 25-year-old Aiyuk's four year career, the star wide receiver caught 75 passes for 1342 yards, scoring seven touchdowns while leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers have unfinished business after falling just short in the Super Bowl. With Aiyuk back in the fold for the next five seasons, it looks like the 49ers will continue to be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses and one of the best teams in the league.