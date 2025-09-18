The Seattle Seahawks witnessed a changed Bryon Murphy II during their 31-17 romp of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive tackle himself admitted to adapting to personal change.

The past first round NFL Draft talent has cut off the braids from last season. Now Murphy is the only NFL defensive tackle with seven pressures and seven run stops through two games.

His Pittsburgh Steelers performance handed Murphy a new perspective. Which he shared Thursday during the team's press conference.

“After that game, it just triggered in my mind that I can be that guy,” Murphy said. “It's all about my preparation and how I prepare. My game has evolved.”

How Seahawks has unleashed Byron Murphy II now

Murphy now embraces the results during the weekdays, not just awaiting the weekend to disrupt offenses.

“What gets me excited as a player is seeing the results,” Murphy said.. “Just putting in the work at practice and all that translating to the game, that's what excites me.”

He's embracing his opportunities and how to take them. But also identified where he wanted to improve the most.

“Pass rushing,” Murphy mentioned. “That was the biggest thing I focused on this offseason and another area of my game that's evolved.”

Murphy learned how to win inside and outside while adding to his hand arsenal — even leaning into veterans Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams to boost himself.

The former Texas Longhorns star collected two sacks of Aaron Rodgers Sunday. Murphy applied pressure by turning to a swim move and looping around the interior protection to get to Rodgers. He then showed his deadly mix of quickness and strength to clog running lanes.

Head coach Mike Macdonald now trusts Murphy outside of the one-technique nose tackle spot. Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde allowed their defensive tackle to line up in multiple spots: Seven plays in the “A” gap, 26 inside at the “B” gap and then six plays over the tackle — according to Pro Football Focus.

Murphy's 6-foot-1, 308-pound presence handed discomfort for Rodgers and Pittsburgh. The Seahawks and Murphy are anticpated to beat the New Orleans Saints using a similar gameplan.