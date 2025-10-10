Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald revealed on Friday that his team could be without three key pieces to its secondary when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

MacDonald told the media that cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, plus safety Julian Love, are all doubtful for their early afternoon game in Jacksonville. All three were limited participants in practice throughout the week leading up to the Week 6 clash with the Jaguars due to their respective injuries.

Love did not play in Seattle’s 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 after sustaining a hamstring injury. He has played in three games and has recorded two pass deflections, one sack, 18 total tackles, and one tackle for a loss. He has yet to record an interception after recording three of them in 2024.

Witherspoon is dealing with a knee injury after already missing Weeks 2 and 3 of the NFL season. He has one pass deflection, 0.5 sacks, 17 total tackles, and a tackle for a loss in the two games he played in 2025. The third-year corner went to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Article Continues Below

Woolen is dealing with a concussion he sustained in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. He has yet to record an interception in 2025 after recording three in 2024 and a league-leading six in his rookie 2022 campaign. He has one pass deflection and 17 total tackles after playing in all five of Seattle’s games in 2025.

If all three of them miss Sunday’s game like Macdonald expects them to, the Seahawks defense could be in for some trouble against Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jacksonville’s highly talented offense.

The Seahawks are looking to improve to 3-2 and get back on track after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end in their Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers.