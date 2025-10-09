The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) head to EverBank Stadium on Sunday, October 12, to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1). This should be one of Week 6’s most compelling matchups. Both teams enter with plenty to prove. Seattle looks to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Jacksonville aims to solidify its status as a true AFC contender.

The Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers was a thriller turned heartbreak. Sam Darnold delivered his best game as a Seahawk. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. That was before a late interception sealed the 38-35 defeat. Still, his growing chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp showed progress for an offense seeking consistency.

For Jacksonville, it’s a short week after a 31-28 comeback win over the Chiefs. Trevor Lawrence led the rally with 221 passing yards, one touchdown, and two rushing scores. Meanwhile, the Jaguars’ defense, which leads the league with 14 takeaways, will aim to exploit Seattle’s occasional turnover issues.

Seahawks eye redemption, Jaguars riding momentum

This matchup serves as a measuring stick for both teams. For Seattle, it’s a test of resilience after a gut-wrenching loss. Their success will hinge on limiting turnovers, sustaining drives, and establishing Kenneth Walker III early against Jacksonville’s aggressive front. For their part, the Jaguars are finding rhythm under head coach Liam Coen. Lawrence, Smith-Njigba, and Travis Etienne drive a balanced offense. Yet, their opportunistic defense remains their defining edge. If the Seahawks protect Darnold and stay disciplined, they can pull off the upset. If Jacksonville’s turnover machine stays hot, though, the home team could seize control quickly.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Seahawks and the Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Sam Darnold doesn’t reach 300 yards

Coming off his first 300-yard passing performance of the season, expectations are high for Darnold heading into Week 6. However, Jacksonville’s defense has made a habit of disrupting rhythm quarterbacks. That spells trouble for a passer who has historically struggled under pressure.

The Jaguars have forced 11 interceptions and limited opposing quarterbacks to short completions by mixing coverages effectively. Darnold will need to rely more on quick passes and play-action to offset the pass rush. However, that might come at the expense of his downfield production. Expect him to post around 230 yards and two touchdowns. He will not, however, tally the same eye-popping totals from last week.

Another big day for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Yes, Darnold may not hit 300 yards. That said, his favorite target should remain a bright spot. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as Seattle’s go-to receiver. He hauled in eight catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. His precise route-running and ability to find soft spots in coverage have made him invaluable on third downs and in the red zone.

Against Jacksonville’s secondary, Smith-Njigba could once again be Darnold’s security blanket. Look for him to log another 7+ receptions and around 100 yards. He should continue to prove he’s the heartbeat of Seattle’s aerial attack. If he can consistently move the chains, it’ll open opportunities for DK Metcalf to take deep shots and stretch the field. That is exactly what Seattle needs to counter Jacksonville’s aggressive defense.

Brian Thomas Jr. held under 80 yards

Jacksonville wideout Brian Thomas Jr is coming off a strong showing against the Chiefs. He caught four passes for 80 yards. However, Seattle’s secondary has quietly improved since its early struggles. This matchup doesn’t favor another breakout. Cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon have the size and speed to neutralize Thomas on the perimeter. Given Seattle’s focus on shutting down explosive receivers, expect Thomas to finish with under 80 receiving yards.

Trevor Lawrence impresses again

Even with Seattle’s defensive improvements, Lawrence looks poised for another strong performance. His three-touchdown outing against Kansas City showcased his ability to extend plays with his legs and make accurate throws on the move. Lawrence’s 72 percent completion rate last week marked a season best. He is now growing increasingly comfortable in Coen’s system.

Note that Seattle’s defense allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 379 yards last week. That won’t sit well in the film room. Unless the Seahawks generate consistent pressure early, Lawrence will dissect coverages and find rhythm quickly. Expect another efficient outing for him. We have lawence posting north of 250 passing yards, two total touchdowns, and a few key scrambles to keep drives alive.

Jaguars escape with a W

This matchup feels like it’ll come down to turnovers. That's exactly where Jacksonville thrives. The Seahawks’ cross-country travel, combined with the Jaguars’ opportunistic defense and short-yardage efficiency, gives the home team a slight edge. Sure, Seattle’s offense will move the ball. However, the difference will be a key interception or fumble recovery that swings momentum late.

We have the Jaguars winning this one, 27-23. Lawrence should deliver another clutch fourth-quarter drive. Meanwhile, the Jaguars’ defense should force a game-sealing takeaway. Seattle plays hard, but Jacksonville’s balance and composure at home ultimately prove too much.