Mike Macdonald didn't mince words when it came to the Seattle Seahawks' run offense despite getting a 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks torched the Saints through the air, finishing with 233 yards and two touchdowns in that area. It wasn't the same story on the ground, only getting 87 yards while managing to get two scores from Kenneth Walker Jr.

Macdonald looked back on the team's performance in the rushing area on Monday afternoon, per reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar. He emphasized the need for the blocking and the run play execution to be better moving forward, understanding the importance of having both areas working at a high level.

“Mike Macdonald on the run game: “We’ve got to block it better and run it better.” Says it’s really that simple. The calls are there, execution is not,” Gugar wrote.

What lies ahead for Mike Macdonald, Seahawks

Article Continues Below

It's a solid demand for Mike Macdonald to make for the Seahawks' offense. It's great for the passing game to be functioning, but improving the rushing attack would elevate the team's potency in the process.

Seattle is starting to gain momentum, coming off of consecutive wins. They lost 17-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener bouncing back with a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the blowout win over the Saints.

The Seahawks utilize Kenneth Walker Jr., George Holani and Jacardia Wright in the run game. Walker stands out as the lead back, torching opponents with his efficiency in the red zone.

As for the receivers, they continue to develop chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold. He joined this past offseason after having a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has benefitted from Darnold's passing as his production has been high. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton progress in their overall fit in the offense.

The Seahawks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET.