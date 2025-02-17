Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider enters the 2025 season with a major task—revamping an offensive line that struggled throughout 2024. While Klint Kubiak takes over as offensive coordinator, the Seahawks' success hinges on improving protection up front, as their offensive struggles are unlikely to fade without better line play.

Schneider, the architect behind several playoff teams in Seattle, now has full control over roster decisions for the first time. This change follows Pete Carroll’s departure, closing a 13-year chapter that included only one losing season.

During his show on Seattle Sports, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider acknowledged the team's need for improvement in that area to strengthen their playoff chances.

“We know exactly what our deficiencies are. We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything,” Schneider remarked.

Seattle Seahawks problems in defense

While every roster has areas to address, the Seahawks defense made an impressive turnaround under head coach Mike Macdonald, finishing 11th in scoring—matching its best ranking since 2016, when it placed third after four seasons as the league’s top-scoring defense during the Legion of Boom era. On offense, Geno Smith has proven to be a reliable passer, while Metcalf and rising star Jaxon Smith-Njigba create a strong receiving duo.

Geno Smith endured 50 sacks, while Seattle’s rushing attack struggled, finishing 28th in the league. A lack of consistent protection and ineffective blocking at the line of scrimmage played a major role in those struggles.

While Seattle's 593 pass attempts contributed to the high sack total, their reliance on the passing game stemmed from a ground attack that struggled behind an overmatched offensive line.

Seattle’s most pressing issue remains the offensive line, which has struggled to give Smith the necessary protection or generate a consistent ground attack to challenge opposing defenses.

Pro Football Focus' offensive line grades for the 2024 season highlight the Seahawks’ struggles, ranking their line as the second-worst in the league. The unit also posted an 80.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating, the lowest in the NFL.

Rebuilding the Seahawks through the draft

With top-tier talent likely staying put, Seattle may have no choice but to rebuild its offensive line through the draft and player development. This strategy aligns with Schneider’s past experiences and fits the team’s financial situation, as they are among nine teams that must clear cap space before the new league year begins on March 12.

Despite their challenges, the Seahawks are close. They finished just outside the NFC playoffs with 10 wins, their highest total since 2020.

It's clear they know what needs improvement. The bulk of the fixes will likely come through the draft, with Schneider and the Seahawks currently holding the 18th overall pick.