When the Seattle Seahawks hired Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, general manager John Schneider had his new coordinator's back. He said to Josh Alper of NBC Sports and laid out exactly what the team needs.

“We know exactly what our deficiencies are,” Schneider said. “We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything.”

The Seahawks had a major flop on the offensive line. For example, quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 50 times this past season. Also, their running game was 28th in the league. Even with running back Kenneth Walker III dominating the backfield, it didn't matter.

“Schneider noted that the Eagles did “a really nice job getting acquisitions and developing” their offensive line on the way to winning Super Bowl LIX.” He also called both of those areas things the Seahawks will need to improve on as they head into next season.”

Even though the Seahawks went 10-7, Smith had no time to throw. Also, the offense looked a bit wonky under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Now, head coach Mike Macdonald has his new guy with Kubiak to lead the offense. However, one of the first areas to start addressing is the offensive line.

John Schneider reveals the Seahawks' offensive line needs work

Guys like Zack Martin, Brandon Scherff, and Jedrick Willis are set to be free agents. Although Martin could command high-value money, it's worth the move if you're the Seahawks. Martin is a multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. He's been one of the best players at his position and in the league.

With Smith being sacked 50 times and that rushing yards metric, bringing in an established guy could help. Paying a pretty penny wouldn't be ideal, but someone like Martin is a certified Hall of Famer. Furthermore, it can provide relief to the offense. Also, the surrounding cast can learn from someone like him,

After Klubiak explained how excited he is to work with the Seahawks quarterback, helping him is a must. Luckily, Schneider seems to be on board with giving him the tools he needs. Once that happens, Seattle could secure a wide-open NFC West division.

After all, the Los Angeles Rams also had a 10-7 record last season. Both teams will likely compete for the conference's top spot and a place in the NFL Playoffs. If that happens, it'll be interesting to see where the Seahawks end up in that scenario.